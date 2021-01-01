From kirkland's
Bronze 5-Glass Globe Chandelier
Give any room a bold statement with this Bronze 5-Glass Globe Chandelier. Its simple, industrial design will give any space a stylish source of light! Chandelier measures 29.5H x 25.5 in. in diameter Crafted of metal Bronze finish Glass globe design with metal supports Accommodates five (5) 60-watt, Type-A bulbs; bulbs not included UL listed Compatible with standard wall dimmer Hardwire installation required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed maximum wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .