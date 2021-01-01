From gracie oaks
Bronwen 3 Piece Reversible Buffalo Check Plaid Duvet Cover Set
The Gracie Oaks Bronwen 3 Piece Reversible Buffalo Check Duvet Cover Set brings a cozy farmhouse charm to your bedroom decor. A rich buffalo checkered print is featured on the face of the herringbone textured duvet cover and flips to an all-over stripe print on the reverse, for two chic cabin-inspired looks in one. Two matching shams mirror the design of the duvet cover to complete the reversible bedding set. Soft, warm, and comfortable, this reversible buffalo check comforter set is machine washable for easy care. A button closure helps secure a comforter insert within the duvet cover and inside ties in the corners help prevent it from shifting (insert is NOT included). Color: Taupe, Size: King/Cal. King Duvet + 2 Shams