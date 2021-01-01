Sun Zero Bronn 3/4" Light Blocking Wrap Around Window Curtain Rod, 66-120", Polished Pewter

The Sun Zero Bronn 3/4" Light Blocking Wrap Around Window Curtain Rod in polished pewter features an industrial style pipework design that will complement your industrial chic decor. The wrap around brackets block window sidelight, save energy, and reduce outside noise. The telescoping rod adjusts from 66 inches to 120 inches to fit your window and projects 3.75 inches from the wall. Use in larger rooms in your home, like the bedroom or living room, to hang medium to heavyweight curtains. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. Pair with Sun Zero Light Filtering, Room Darkening, Blackout, or Premium Blackout curtain panels (sold separately) to maximize light blocking, noise reduction, and energy savings features. Light Blocking Rod Set Includes: one telescoping steel wrap around curtain rod, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.