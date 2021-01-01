Bromley Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (2361OZ-LL)

Advertisement
The handsome silhouette of the Bromley Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley Lighting features an updated spin on a traditional design that combines elegant, stately details. These dignified Die Casted Aluminum fixtures convey sophistication in a dark, low luster finish that complements any facade while paying homage to tradition and quality with its classic, vintage appeal. Three candelabra lamps can be installed inside the pieces ascending rectangular shade, adding a final industrial accent to the elegantly rustic fixture. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Tapered. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze