From tory burch
Tory Burch Broderie Underwire Bikini Top
Advertisement
Laser-cut motif bustier bikini top with supportive bust underwire. Adjustable straps Removable bust padding Underwire bust Back hook clasp Nylon/extralife lycra elastane Lining: Nylon/extralife lycra elastane Hand wash Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small Please note: Bikini bottom sold separately. ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Outerwear And Swimwear - Modern Swim > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Black. Size: Medium.