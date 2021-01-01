From ivy bronx
Brockville 1 - Light 15.35" LED Flush Mount
Premium built-in speaker: LED flush mount music ceiling light has a premium built-in Bluetooth speaker which can deliver high-quality music through the lampshade, connecting Bluetooth feature on the phone to the intelligent ceiling light.Suitable for kids who prefer bedtime stories or movie soundtracks. Brightness adjustable: The music ceiling light can be adjusted by the remote control and can be adjusted to the brightness. The light can be selected from cold light, warm light, or cold white light with the remote control. Three-color lights provide you with more lighting options. Night lights can be dimmed to eye protection mode. Fascinating light effect: Music ceiling light manifests a special light effect through the advanced led lampshade, casting sparkling radiance over your bedroom.Premium quality & Long lifespan: Music ceiling light lampshade is durable enough to prevent. Not only operating without radiation and pollution but also saving energy! Applicable scenarios: Led smart light speakers are easy to install and also the best choice for home bedrooms, hotel rooms, living rooms, dining rooms, living room bar, stairs, and other interiors.