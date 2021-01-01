From couristan
Couristan Brocatelle Brocade Damask Silver-Cream Area Rug
Discover the captivating allure of the Brocatelle Collection, a stunning selection of traditional area rug designs that are interpreted with a modern twist. Inspired by traditional floor covering motifs, these masterpieces of modern design are monochromatic accent pieces that instantly add a distinctive focal point to any room-setting in the home. Each of the designs offered is embellished in a high/low textured surface pile, with each textured element highlighted in a soft color palette of modern mood hues. This face-to-face Wilton woven collection features a unique fiber blend of 70% heat-set Courtron™ polypropylene and 30% shrink polyester. This unique blending of fibers, provides each design in the collection with a soft underfoot and soothing appearance. With a fresh take on elements of traditional area rug design, the Brocatelle Collection is the perfect way to marry an eclectic personal style with eye-catching appeal.