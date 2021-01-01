From joe's jeans
Joe's Jeans Brixton Jeans in Knoll
Getting your day-to-day list done has never been easier in the Joe's Jeans Brixton Jeans in Knoll. These regular-rise, straight-leg fit jeans are constructed with a zip-fly and button closure for a classic style. Classic five-pocket design, belt-loop waistband with signature stitching at back pockets. Knoll is a deep blue hue with light handsanding and whiskering at the pockets for a vintage-inspired look. 93% cotton, 5% EME, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 32 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.