Furinno Brive Contemporary Tufted Loveseat, White Faux Leather

Take a moment to relax or enjoy the company of friends and family? Sofa is the soul of the living room and where most family spend their quality time. Have a look at this lovely loveseat that brings beauty and comfort to you and your home. Featuring color choices of black and white which are easy to blend well with most styles of home. This contemporary tufted loveseat has a beautiful faux leather upholestery with slightly tapered legs. This square arms loveseat is cushioned for enhanced comfort. Assembly for the loveseat is easy with the provided parts and hardware along with a step by step illustrated assembly instruction. Wipe clean with clean damped cloth and avoid any harsh chemicals to avoid damaging the finish of the product. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer.