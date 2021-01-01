From novogratz
Novogratz Brittany Sleeper Sofa, Blue Linen
When it comes to saving space without compromising on comfort, the stylish Brittany Loveseat Sleeper sofa from Novogratz has you covered—and then some. The sofa comes in a stunning modern design, with straight lines, wooden legs, and contemporary linen upholstery that’s accented with piping details and a ribbed tufted backrest. It’s the perfect sofa for stretching out, curling up or just hanging around, with encased coil cushions that always keep you comfortable. Best of all, the Brittany sleeper sofa opens up to reveal a comfy sleeping space. Just pull out the memory foam mattress, which is specially designed to contour your body and distribute weight evenly—helping you get a good night’s sleep. The Brittany is great for small apartments or condos, the guest room or even your teen’s bedroom. A warm duvet, some comfy sheets, your favorite pillow, or just a throw… There are lots of great ways to lie back and enjoy this luxurious sleeper sofa.