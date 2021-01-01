From novogratz
Novogratz Brittany Office Chair with Casters, Mustard Linen
The Novogratz Brittany Office Chair with Casters is the ideal mix of modern and mid-century! Stuffed with comfortable foam cushioning, this armless chair delivers both style and flair. It has been crafted with a durable wood frame construction and rich linen upholstery. The Brittany features a ribbed tufted cushioned back with piping details and metal legs. Its iconic design provides ample back support to allow you to sit in complete comfort while working on your computer at your desk, reading the latest bestselling novel, or catching up with the latest gossip on your tablet. Is is designed with a strong metal base on casters that includes gas lift mechanism that can adjust the chair height between 29.5" and 33" and the seat height between 16.5" and 20". No matter your home décor or your design aesthetic, there is a Novogratz Brittany Office Chair with Casters for your home office space. Pair with the rest of the Novogratz Brittany Collection (sold separately).