Lucchese Britta
Click The Lucchese Bootmaker Britta boot has an on-trend Western look that will complement your modern style. Supple leather and suede upper. Features a fold-over accent and ruching detailing. Outside zipper closure for easy on and off. Soft leather lining for a more comfortable next-to-skin feel. Cushioned leather footbed provides all-day comfort. Round toe. Tall stacked leather heel. Leather outsole with rubber heel tab provides long-lasting durability. No other boot fits the human foot like a Lucchese boot, thanks to Lucchese's original design, meticulous construction, and cushion comfort insole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 10 in Shaft: 5 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.