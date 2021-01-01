From mercer41
Britney Deco Fan-Design Vanity Tray
Bring distinctive decoration to your home with this charming vintage white wood round serving tray with a striking brass tone metal fan-design rim. Its lightweight design allows you to easily carry the decorative tray from the kitchen to the entertaining room to serve your guests coffee, tea, desserts, snacks, appetizers, cocktails, and other food and drink items. Its sleek blend of vintage white wood and brass metal also provides an elegant backdrop for displaying plants, jewelry, books, cosmetics, toiletries, keepsakes, and other decorative items on a dresser, vanity, coffee table or ottoman surface. Featuring a round white wood base and an elegant vintage fan-shaped brass tone rim, this tray makes for an excellent accessory and add elegant and rustic accent in any your settings.