From gold flamingo
Bristol 30'' Table Lamp with Outlet
This table lamp combines function and glam style with its ornate silhouette and flashy features. It has a square base and a thin support arm made from metal in a glossy finish. Five clear crystal orbs encircle the arm, stacked in a row, and they decrease in size the higher they are. On top, a white linen drum shade tempers the light from a single 60W bulb (sold separately). This lamp is LED-compatible for a more efficient option. At 30" tall and 13" wide, this lamp has a small footprint: Place it beside your bed, or on a console table in your living room. Base Color: Brushed Brass