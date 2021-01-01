From gold flamingo

Bristol 30'' Table Lamp with Outlet

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This table lamp combines function and glam style with its ornate silhouette and flashy features. It has a square base and a thin support arm made from metal in a glossy finish. Five clear crystal orbs encircle the arm, stacked in a row, and they decrease in size the higher they are. On top, a white linen drum shade tempers the light from a single 60W bulb (sold separately). This lamp is LED-compatible for a more efficient option. At 30" tall and 13" wide, this lamp has a small footprint: Place it beside your bed, or on a console table in your living room. Base Color: Brushed Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com