Rizzy Home Beige Bristol Laurie 2 Feet 7 Inch x 8 Feet Runner

Rizzy Home Bristol Laurie 2 Feet 7 Inch X 8 Feet Runner. The Laurie Runner by Rizzy Home is part of the Bristol Collection. Rizzy Home designers have hit the mark when it comes to creating a truly “Transitional” collection that is on-trend for almost any look you’re trying to achieve! The Bristol collection is power loomed in Turkey using easy to care for polypropylene and accented with touches of shimmering polyester. Using a color combination of a beige backfield that is just right, not too white, not too yellow, the accents of copper and gray-blue create a look that is stunning and unique!