From national tree company
Bristle Twigs Spring Wildflower Wreath, Green and Brown 24-Inch
Spread an authenticated spring vibe to your surroundings by hanging this wreath on your doors, windows, or walls. This round wreath featuring colorful wildflower blooms with added green leaves brings the essence of the season to your space. Everyone who glances at this decor would wish to possess it for their next holiday gathering!Product Features: Features blooming colorful wildflowers and green leaves. Attractive decorations for house during spring and summertime. Swirl of bristle twigs sprouting from the woven branch ring. Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use. No assembly required - wreath comes in 1 pieceDimensions: 24" diameter (measured from outermost edge to outermost edge across the wreath). Material(s): plastic