Brisket Smoked Meat BBQ Texas Brisket - Hold the Salad T-Shirt

Brisket Smoked Hold the Salad Texas Brisket. Wear this awesome barbecue brisket master apparel while smoking your whole brisket. Any pitmaster can wear this unique bbq apparel while adding brisket rub to your whole texas brisket or any bbq smoked meats. Funny Smoked BBQ Texas Brisket. Be the master of sliced brisket. All you need is a brisket knife and this awesome new design. A distinct bold text design with the words "Brisket Master" matching the barbecue vibe. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem