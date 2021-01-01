From ed ellen degeneres
Brisbin Pendant Light by ED Ellen DeGeneres - Color: White - Finish: White - (EP1081MWT)
The Brisbin Pendant Light from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting brings mid-century design and dramatic style into any space in need of a light to blend with an established motif or create a striking focal point. It features a three-tiered construction of layered concentric circles for a dynamic interplay. As the light illuminated from the lamp within grazes each layer, it gets diffused by the painted white interiors for a steady, even glow around the room. This modern pendant light is constructed from steel, which enables it to gracefully withstand the test of time. ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The line is exemplary of Ellens signature style â€“ approachable, refined, friendly and tasteful. Shape: Schoolhouse. Color: White. Finish: Matte White