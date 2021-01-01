Nourison Brisbane Stone 5 ft. x 7 ft. Shag Modern Area Rug, Grey

Choose the Nourison Brisbane 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug to bring your room together. This rectangular rug features a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has a geometric motif for a distinct look with crisp lines. It comes in a brown shade, bringing a grounding and understated touch to any decor. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this rug is an extremely long-lasting option for your home. It has a plush pile for a lavish and comfortable feel underfoot. It has a shag texture, adding a soft and fluffy touch that will bring unparalleled comfort and coziness to your space. Color: Stone.