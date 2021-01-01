Black Briolette Faceted Teardrop Pear Shape Cubic Zirconia CZ Chandelier Earrings For Women Sterling Silver

STUNNING DESIGN- Stun any room you enter in these divine sterling silver, teardrop, bridal chandelier earrings. Accented by an alluring, pear shaped simulated onyx cz stone with square cz's, in a vintage style. Exquisite option for September birthday.^Measure: 1.5 inch L x 0.4 inch W Weight: 4.5 gram Material: .925 Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia^Why Buy Cubic Zirconia: Show your love for the Earth and your sweetheart by choosing cubic zirconia jewelry gifts. Lab created CZ reduces social and destructive environmental impact caused by the mining of diamonds. CZ Jewellery is virtually flawless and only a jeweler can tell the difference. Pour out your heart instead of your wallet and splurge on a trip or new house.