Brinley Scarf Tote

Cool summer hues meet ripe berries in a pretty melange of Moroccan tapestry inspired motifs. We love its zippered top (so perfect for travel) and its back cell-friendly pocket. Trimmed in luxe leather, and includes a removable scarf you can wear around your neck or tie to your bag! Collection: CASABLANCA JEWELColor: MultiWidth: 12"Height: 9 1/4"Depth: 5"Weight: 2.93 lbsStrap: 10"Top Closure: ZiptopInterior Pockets: 4Exterior Material: Coated canvasInterior Lining: CottonExterior Pockets: 1Features: Key holder/Feet