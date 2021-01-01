From brinley co.
Brinley Co. Women's Extra Wide Calf Buckle Slouch Low-wedge Boots
Advertisement
Add stylish footwear to your style in flat boots by Brinley Co. These cute extra wide-calf boots feature faux leather uppers that rise mid-calf and highlight slouchy detail on the shafts for a relaxed look. These boots are designed with a extra room in the shafts to create an extra wide-calf style. The flat soles on this must-have boot flaunt an up-to-date appearance that is versatile enough to wear with your favorite ensembles. A pull-on style finishes the design. These fashionable, yet versatile mid-calf boots look great with textured tights and leggings, or skinny jeans and a hooded jacket.