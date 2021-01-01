From brinley co.
Brinley Co. Slouchy Microsuede Boots (Women's)
Add timeless footwear to your style this season in flat boots by Brinley Co. These stylish fall boots feature faux suede uppers that rise mid-calf and highlight subtle top-stitching. Classic round toes and textured flat outsoles complete the look of these versatile fall boots. A slight slouchy style on the shafts creates a modern look that pairs perfectly with your favorite tights and leggings or skinny pants and skirts. Soft fabric lining keep the feet warm and dry and a pull-on style finish the design of these must-have flat boots.