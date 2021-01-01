Brink LED Bath Light by DweLED - Color: Silver - Finish: Aluminum - (WS-63724-35-AL)

A 2017 design by WAC Lighting, the Brink LED Bath Light has expanded on the Slim LED edition to a wider, contemporary and sleek bar. Offering bountiful light in multiple color temperatures, the Brink LED Bath Light features a beautiful low-profile design perfect for the modern vanity light with die cast metal endcaps and hardware that house a co-extruded clear and white acrylic shade which illuminates a superb amount of ambient light. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Aluminum