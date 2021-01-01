Brindille Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Brown - (137660-1038)

The Brindille Adjustable Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge introduces a touch of natural, eclectic style to an otherwise clean, geometrical design. Its elongated, rectangular-shaped fabric shade is suspended from a stepped rectangular ceiling canopy through two adjustable stems. A hand-forged wrought iron structure designed like twigs is placed beneath the shade, adding an air of drama to the space. Suspend this fixture over dining tables, kitchen islands, or seating areas to make a contemporary statement. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting