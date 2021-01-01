Brindille Drum Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Bronze - (137665-1147)

The Brindille Drum Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge features a familiar silhouette that has been provided with distinctive accents to give it a unique, rustic look. The standard drum shape hangs above a group of round bar stocks that have been hammered by skilled artisans into the appearance of a bundle of twigs. These sticks make it look as though they are supporting the shade. Made from Fabric, the shade diffuses light, filling living rooms and dining rooms with gentle, atmospheric lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting