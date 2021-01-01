Brindille Aluminum Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (207660-1054)

The Brindille Aluminum Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is warm and curved on the top, and rugged on the bottom, providing a multifaceted style thats appealing in a wide variety of settings. The Fabric shade juts outward in a convex shape, giving off a vibe of warmth and subtlety when the light within is activated. Holding up the two candelabra bulbs behind the shade is an Aluminum frame crafted into the shape of a pile of branches. When the lights are turned on, the opaque nature of the shade gives the illusion of burning firewood, creating a calming summertime vibe. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Grey. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting