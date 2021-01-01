RBW Brim Square Wall Sconce - Color: Black

Built to provide multi-directional lighting, the Brim Square Wall Sconce by RBW is an indoor piece designed with low-maintenance and durability. The fixture is constructed from a die-cast Aluminum and Steel design, giving it a stability suitable for use in both residential or commercial spaces like conference rooms, offices, or hallways. The fixture also makes use of integrated LED lamps, providing a warm and energy-efficient radiance. The square shade allows light to be directed in any direction with its primary focus on downlighting. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black