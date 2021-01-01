Brim Faceted Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: White - Finish: White - (BRM-SW-PC20-S1-PF17-27-120_TR_LINE)

The Brim Faceted Wall Sconce by RBW is an indoor lighting piece built to provide direct lighting for living spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways. The fixture is built from durable die-cast aluminum and steel, giving it a stable place in the household while integrated LED lamping provides dimmable and energy-efficient lighting. With a faceted shade, LEDs are reflected back onto its surface application to provide a glowing effect on the wall. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Matte White