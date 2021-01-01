From linie design
Brilliant Leather Area Rug by Linie Design - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (LTH BRILL GREY 250)
Advertisement
Hand-knotted in India. Complete the living room design with the ultimate indulgence of the Brilliant Area Rug. Crafted from natural cowhide, this non-reversible rug features a range of beautiful tones in grays, creams, and blacks. Intended for indoor use, the Brilliant Cowhide Area Rug requires a rug pad when used on solid surfaces. With an engaging geometric pattern and soft texture, Brilliant brings a sophisticated touch to the modern home. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.