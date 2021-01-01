From send flowers
Brilliant Harvest Lily Bouquet
The only thing better than the smell of fresh cut grass on a crisp fall morning is the smell of these gorgeous lilies on that same fall morning! The cheerful lilies are nestled in a garden of hypericum berries, orange carnations and tender solidago blossoms. This lively bouquet will look exquisite on your dining room table or as a rustic accent to any room! Details: Yellow Lilies Dried Wheat Orange Carnations Yellow Solidago Green Berries Rustic Tin