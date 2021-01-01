Varaluz Brilliance 8" Wall Sconce in Chrome

It’s back! This popular design from Varaluz’s past makes a modern and bright return. Named appropriately for its overall lighting effect, these fixtures marry crystally-cool ice glass, handmade Murano style with clear glass chips fused by heat on the back side, to clean and simple chromed metal work.This wall sconce from Varaluz is a part of the Brilliance collection and comes in chrome finish. It measures 7" wide x 8" high. It uses 1 Medium bulb(s) up to 75 watts. This light would look best inside. It is rated for dry locations.Handmade Crystally Ice Glass. Shiny Chrome. Horizontal Or Vertical Mounting.This item is dimmable1 Year Warranty