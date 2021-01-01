Mele & Co Brigitte Antique Walnut Finish Wooden Jewelry Box, Brown

Advertisement
The handsome four-square profile of the Mele & Co. Brigitte jewelry box gives it a universal appeal that's both stately and demure. Offering considerable storage space, this jewelry chest features a clean lined simple style that blends with any decor. Lift the lid to find a full interior mirror and ten hook necklace drop to keep your chains and beads untangled and ready to go at a moment's notice. The generous main compartment offers a ring roll section, one large open area section, and four smaller sections custom sized for earrings and delicate accessories. The top drawer has twenty-one sections, while the second drawer has ten sections and the third deeper drawer offers ample open area storage. Hand lined sumptuous chocolate sueded interior keeps jewelry in place and free of scratches and abrasions, while the Mele & Co. logo plate inside highlights the company's brand legacy. With a lovely walnut finish and sleek modern design, this jewelry chest is sure to delight. Dimensions: 13-3/4 in. W x 7-3/4 in. D x 8-7/8 in. H.