Concord Global Trading BrightonCollection Bellucci Silver 9 ft. x 13 ft. Geometric Area Rug

This area rug has stain-resistant fabrics and long-lasting materials, remaining in great shape over time. The designs boast a popular marble look and feature a high/low textured pile. There are accent shiny yarns incorporated within the designs in either gold or silver which add further glamor to this assortment. This rug adds pleasant and refined appearance of your room or office for an understated touch of elegance. It is extremely durable and will hold up the heavy traffic; for a longer lifespan, a rug pad is recommended.