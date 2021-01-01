From materiae
Brightening Peel
Advertisement
Wake up with a brighter, smoother, more refined complexion with Saya\'s Brightening Peel, a powerful night time treatment designed to gently exfoliate, help slow skin deterioration and improve skin hydration. A powerful formulation of Lactic Acid (7.5%) and Fruit Acid Complex work to gently breakdown dead skin cells and increase cell renewal to reveal fresh, vibrant skin. The skin\'s natural moisture barrier will be improved, keeping the skin hydrated and soft. Tackle stubborn scarring with anti-inflammatory Liquorice Root, considered one of the world\'s oldest herbal remedies. Acting as a potent antioxidant, Liquorice Root inhibits the enzyme needed to produce melanin in the skin, helping to fight and reduce pigmentation - resulting in a brighter, more even appearance. Australian Native Lime extracts with Kakadu Plum - rich in Vitamin C - help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Penetrating deeply into the skin, to boost collagen production and providing essential antioxidant benefits, protecting the skin from harsh external factors.