INDIE LEE Brightening Cream
Brightening Cream - Feeling dull? Get ready for a glow up with Indie Lee Brightening Cream. Strawberry Seed Oil combines with Licorice Root extract for a radiance-enhancing boost of antioxidants. Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Oil lock in moisture for plump-looking skin. Key Ingredients Strawberry Leaf extract provides brightening benefits Squalane boosts moisture retention and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines Sodium Hyaluronate locks in moisture for plump looking skin Benefits Radiance-enhancing Boosts moisture retention Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines Postive Impact Sustainable packaging Clean ingredients Cruelty free Formulated Without 1,300+ Banned Ingredients, Including: Parabens Mineral Oil Sulfate-based Detergents Synthetic Fragrance Petroleum-based Ingredients Phthalates Phenoxyethanol Formaldehyde GMO Ingredients - Brightening Cream