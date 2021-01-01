VTech, Bright Lights Soccer Ball, Ball Toy, Toddler Toy

Advertisement
This brightly colored soccer ball has playful and encouraging phrases that teach toddlers about colors and sportsmanshipPress the happy light-up face button on the learning ball to hear phrases and three songs that introduce opposites and numbersKick, pass or shake the ball to activate the motion sensor and hear fun sounds and music.Outstretched arms are ready for a hug and feature soft, crinkly hands that babies like to touchIntended for ages 6-36 months; requires 2 AAA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular useGet a kick out of learning with this interactive plush toy ball for toddlers and learn about colors, sportsmanship, opposites and numbers