From joanna vargas
Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA.
Advertisement
Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. Formulated with powerful ingredients, the Bright Eye Firming Mask by Joanna Vargas firms and lifts the look of skin, while brightening the eye area. This concentrated specialty treatment mask deeply moisturizes delicate skin to reveal refreshed, youthful-looking eyes.Key Ingredients:- Hydrolized Silk Protein: Brings hydration to the skin- Hexapeptide 8: A potent peptide- Matrixyl 3000: A powerful regenerating ingredient that mimics human collagen- Chamomile Extract: Soothes skin- Algae Extract: Contains chlorophyll- Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates skin- Allantoin: Soothes skin. Ideal for travel. Reduces the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Brightens while deeply hydrating. 5 x 0.15 oz. Unfold mask, peel away plastic backing and place mask on entire eye area. Leave on for 10 - 15 minutes, then gently remove eye mask and lightly massage any remaining serum into eye area. JNAV-WU8. JV10. Joanna Vargas, recognized skin care expert and founder of her eponymous all-natural skin care collection, is focused on one thing: beautiful skin. Combining her commitment to plant-based ingredients and her passion for science, Joanna's nature-meets-technology approach has made her one of the most sought out estheticians and experts in the beauty industry today. As her practice evolved and expanded to both coasts, Joanna was inspired to apply her philosophy to a namesake skincare collection, making it possible for clients and fans everywhere to maintain their skin at home. Today, Joanna's results-driven treatments and products are a favorite among celebrities, supermodels, socialites, editors, and women who simply want the best for their skin.