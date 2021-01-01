Beautifully textured to emulate vintage textiles, the Brienne collection combines the carved, detailed look of handmade rugs with the contemporary touch of power-loomed innovation. The Idella rug features an ornate, textural center medallion in a neutral colorway of soft gold, taupe, and light gray. This polyester and polypropylene rug is durable, resistant to stains, and perfect for high-traffic areas. Jaipur Living Brienne 5 x 8 Gold/Light Taupe Indoor Medallion Vintage Area Rug Polyester | RUG147147