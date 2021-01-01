Bridwell Upholstered Dining Chair

This is a new set of four soft non-woven fabric chairs. Chairs are stylish, elegant and modern, suitable for all kinds of decoration styles. You can put them in the dining room, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and office to meet your different needs. With soft nap fabric and sponge stuff, you will feel comfortable and relaxed while sitting. The most important thing is that the backrest and seat cushion are ergonomically designed to fit your back and hip perfectly, ensuring that you can sit comfortably for several hours.