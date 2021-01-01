Bridgeton Reversible Traditional Duvet Cover
Description
Duvet Cover OnlyFeatures:100% Cotton face in toile - reversed to 100% cotton back in leafAccented with red piping on four sides of the duvet - button closureMade in the USAProduct Type: Duvet CoverSet/Single: Single Piece (matching pieces sold separately)Mattress Size (Size: Twin Duvet Cover): TwinMattress Size (Size: King Duvet Cover): KingMattress Size (Size: Queen Duvet Cover): QueenMattress Size (Size: Full Duvet Cover): Full / DoubleStyle: TraditionalColor: Red/CreamPattern: ToileMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Cotton Front - Cotton Sateen Back (not Reversible)Cotton Quality: Standard CottonWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Antimicrobial: NoThread Count: Comforter Included: Duvet Cover Included: YesDuvet Corner Ties: NoDuvet or Comforter Material: CottonDuvet or Comforter Color: Red/CreamDuvet Insert Included: NoFill Material: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: NoSham Type: Sham Material: Sham Color: Number of Pillow Shams Included: Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Pillowcase Type: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Gender: Gender NeutralReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Red/CreamReverse Side Material: Cleaning Method: Dry clean onlyLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Fall/SpringEdges: Piped EdgesFabric Type/Texture: StandardClosure Type: ButtonConstruction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power: Life Stage: AdultPieces Included: Weave: Plain Weave / MuslinKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included: 1Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Cert