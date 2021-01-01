Bridges of NYC I by NW Art - Color: Grey (79164GG-6)

Advertisement
Bridges of NYC I by NW Art is an eye-catching depiction of the Brooklyn Bridge. The gritty black and white display is created through the use of pigment-based archival inks, with each wire, beam and building in the background showcased in stunning detail. This Jeff Pica giclÃ©e print is gallery wrapped, framed in Italian wood and arrives ready to hang. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Grey.