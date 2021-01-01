A modern take on a traditional nautical lantern, the Bridgeport takes a classic New England style and makes it better. This outdoor coastal collection combines an oil rubbed bronze finish with clear seeded glass. Combine that with a vintage Edison style filament bulb to complete the look. This collection offers various sized wall lights and a pendant to fit your outdoor lighting needs. Mount these lights on your covered porch, entryway, or garage and experience this stylish look for yourself. Cascadia Bridgeport Oil Rubbed Bronze Coastal Seeded Glass Bell Mini Pendant Light | T0419