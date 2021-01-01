From lyon beton
Bridge - Stool by Lyon Beton - Color: Grey (DL-09513)
Doubling as a comfortable seat and as a work of art, the Bridge Stool would be an unique and eye-catching addition to any living arrangement. From an eagle eye point of view, the folds of the stool's seat is reminiscent of a childhood koodi-catchers. Meanwhile, from the side, the stool has the interesting effect of looking as though each section of the stool is melting into the center. However, the design of the stool doesn't deter from the stool's purpose as an extra, comfortable, seat when needed. Furnish your space with an artfully decorative stool. Lyon Beton is a company based in France that designs concrete furniture and concrete home accessories. Their modern and contemporary creations are unique, lightweight and durable. From the simple, geometric Green Bench with its built-in planter to the Doc Magazine Rack, perfect for keeping magazines or journals, Lyon Beton's designs are clever, functional and creative. Color: Grey.