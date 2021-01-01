Hadley designs Bride Squad, Maid of Honor, Bridal Party, Bridesmaid Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Our entourage product is a great way to show love ones that you care for them. Whether they are the maid of honor or bridesmaid, this is the throw pillows for couch bachelorette gifts for bride, maid of honor proposal gift for wedding for them! This throw pillows for couch is a great bachelorette gift, bridesmaid gift, maid of honor proposal gift. Use this throw pillow covers maid of honor gift, bachelorette gift for bridesmaid as present and to show that you care! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only