From isabelline

2'6"X6' Brick Red Hand Knotted Soft Wool Heriz Revival With Double Large Medallion Design Oriental Runner Rug DC0ECC2337FF4C8487163C602A5563C2

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com