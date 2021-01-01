From lafayette 148 new york
Lafayette 148 New York Brice Ruffle Collar Jacket
Advertisement
Straight silhouette jacket crafted of empirical tech cloth, flaunting a ruffle collar. Ruffle collar Long sleeves Zip front Elasticized trim Polyester Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Crest Iridescent. Size: XS.