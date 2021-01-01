Hunter Briargrove 30 Chandelier Briargrove 8 Light Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hunter Briargrove 30 Chandelier Briargrove 8 Light Chandelier Elegant and dramatic. The Briargrove round spindle chandelier is a modern take on formal light fixtures. Its tall spindles are layered for a multi-tiered effect, giving ample opportunity for light and creating a look that’s sure to make a statement in your space.Features:One 6" downrod and four 12" downrods allow height adjustments from 22" to 60.5"Requires 8 bulbs, bulbs not includedMaximum wattage 60 per light bulb or equivalent LED bulbRated for indoor spaces onlyUL listing ensures the safety and longevity of lighting products under normal wear and tear with everyday use1 year limited warranty Matte Black