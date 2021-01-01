Brianna Wall Sconce by ED Ellen DeGeneres - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (EW1001PN)

Featuring the Brianna product familys singular mixture of the opulent and the low key, the Brianna Wall Sconce from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting uses simple geometry to create an inviting vibe, with a touch of upscale beauty from its finishing. The frame consists of a curved stem extending from a rectangular backplate, and is finished in a choice of shiny Metallic coatings. The White Linen shade provides an unassuming buffer for the brilliance of the fixtures single bulb. ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The line is exemplary of Ellens signature style â€“ approachable, refined, friendly and tasteful. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel