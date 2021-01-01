Yellow/Gray Brianna Printed Duvet Set Queen 6pc

The Jane 6 Piece Duvet Cover Set is the perfect update to bring beauty and grace to your bedroom. An over-scaled printed floral motif adds a soft accent to the cotton sateen duvet cover. The solid reverse provides rich touch of color to complement the top of the bed. Button closures allow you to place a comforter insert within the duvet cover and the internal corner ties prevent it from shifting. Coordinating shams with a floral motif pair beautifully with the duvet cover, while three decorative pillows with embroidered details and fabric manipulation complete the ensemble. Machine washable, this cotton sateen duvet cover refreshes your space with its casual elegance and charming allure. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Yellow/Gray.